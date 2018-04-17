Serco Urges 4th Circ. To Reconsider L-3 Subcontract Dispute

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Serco has urged the Fourth Circuit to revisit a ruling partially reviving L-3 Technologies' suit accusing Serco of an $80 million scheme to cut L-3 out of a U.S. Air Force subcontract, saying conspiracy claims the court revived lacked the necessary legal underpinning. L-3 alleges that after providing high-altitude electromagnetic pulse testing and maintenance, or HEMP, services to the Air Force for several years under a subcontract with Serco, Serco helped then-L-3 Services employees to steal trade secrets and form a new business, Jaxon Engineering & Maintenance Inc. The companies then engaged in a "bid rigging" scheme to direct most of...

