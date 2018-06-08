CSX Opposes Cert. For Pa. Town Emptied By Derailment

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- CSX Transportation has opposed an effort to certify a class action lawsuit for residents of a western Pennsylvania town evacuated during a fiery 2017 train derailment, since the inconvenience, cost and fear suffered by the 1,000-plus evacuees varied so widely from person to person. In its opposition to four residents’ motion to certify a class of all the residents forced out of the evacuation zone during and after the Aug. 7, 2017, crash, CSX said on Monday that even among the proposed lead plaintiffs, there were differences in what they claimed as damages. Therefore, CSX said, trying to lump everyone into...

