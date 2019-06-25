Jury Orders Express Scripts To Pay $82M In Sale Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts Inc. will have to pay a Parthenon Capital Partners subsidiary $82.1 million after a Delaware jury found that Express had fraudulently inflated the price of a company specializing in biopharmaceutical clinical trial technology that Parthenon had acquired. The superior court jury on Monday found largely in favor of buyer Bracket Holding Corp. in the suit, determining that Express Scripts and its subsidiary United BioSource LLC were on the hook for the fraud scheme. The jury found in United’s favor on its counterclaim that Bracket had breached a services agreement during the transaction. According to court documents, Bracket Holding was formed by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS