Deals Rumor Mill: Magellan, Miniso, Woodford

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma-based pipeline company Magellan Midstream Partners is considering selling a stake in a Texas pipeline, Reuters reported Tuesday. According to the report, the 35% stake in the Longhorn crude oil pipeline could come with a $2 billion price tag. Citing four anonymous sources, Reuters reported that final bids for the stake are expected to come in a month and that Magellan would keep the remaining stake. Chinese retailer Miniso is planning to go public, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. According to the report, an initial public offering for the household and consumer goods seller, backed by Tencent and Hillhouse Capital, could raise roughly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS