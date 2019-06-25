Bombardier Exits Commercial Air With $550M Canadair Sale

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Bombardier said Tuesday it will sell Canadair Regional Jet Program to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for $550 million, completing the transportation manufacturer’s exit from the commercial air industry. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. will take on Bombardier Inc.’s regional jet program for $550 million in cash and assume about $200 million in liabilities, while Bombardier will keep about $400 million in liabilities, according to the announcement. The transaction marks Bombardier’s exit from commercial air as it focuses on business jets and rail transportation, the company's president and CEO Alain Bellemare said. “With our aerospace transformation now behind us, we have a clear path...

