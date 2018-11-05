Invisalign Maker Tries To Ditch Suit Over Expiring Patents

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Align Technology Inc., the maker of Invisalign teeth straighteners, has asked a California federal court to throw out a proposed class action accusing it of deceiving investors about expiring patents, saying Monday it had clearly warned shareholders about the expected risks of competition. The investors, led by SEB Investment Management AB, fail to point to any specific facts to the contrary — and the company performed well despite the alleged omissions or misstatements, Align said in its dismissal bid. "At all relevant times, Align's [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] filings clearly and repeatedly disclosed the fact of its expiring patents and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS