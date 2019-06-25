The First Deference Ruling Of High Court Term

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- One single fax message led to the first major decision in the current U.S. Supreme Court term addressing the tug-of-war between federal courts and federal administrative agencies over the power to interpret laws. In PDR Network LLC v. Carlton & Harris Chiropractic Inc.,[1] the Supreme Court considered whether the Federal Communications Commission’s orders interpreting the Telephone Consumer Protection Act must be adopted and followed by the district courts, or whether litigants have the right to make as-applied challenges to the validity of those orders in the district court. Because FCC orders have historically been a major driver of changes in the law,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS