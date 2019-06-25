NJ Deal Voided Over Unavailability Of Decision-Making Atty

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday refused to revive a settlement agreement between onetime business partners that called for their companies' former corporate counsel to resolve collection disputes between the parties, saying in a published opinion that the lawyer's subsequent unavailability invalidated the deal. The three-judge panel upheld a 2017 trial court ruling voiding the contract between Richard Capparelli and Matt Lopatin with respect to collecting debts owed to their companies, Direct Wholesale Inc. and Unlimited Pins LLC. Capparelli, who had appealed the decision, sought to replace attorney Michael Marotte as the "decision maker" under the deal, the panel...

