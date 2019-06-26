Allstate Must Cover Policyholder's Rental Lamborghini Wreck

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Allstate is responsible for more than $100,000 worth of damages to a Lamborghini its policyholder rented and wrecked, a New Jersey appellate court affirmed Tuesday, saying an arbitrator was right to determine the insurer of the vehicle is entitled to reimbursement. The insurer had asked a Garden State appeals court to void an arbitration award it was ordered to pay stemming from its policyholder’s wreck. Empire Insurance Company, which insured the vehicle from Signature Car Collection, won the $100,200 award in 2017. The wreck occurred in May 2015, when Demetrio Ortiz rented a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder from Signature and damaged it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS