DC Judge Gives Go-Ahead To H-2A Visa Challenge

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Department of Labor of abdicating its responsibility to ensure that foreign agricultural workers hired under a temporary visa program are paid a required "prevailing wage." Four U.S. agricultural workers and a farm worker union represented by advocacy group Public Citizen filed suit last August against the department over its handling of the H-2A program, which permits visas when there aren't enough U.S. workers to fill open agricultural jobs. The Labor Department is supposed to ensure the visas don't "adversely affect" U.S. workers' wages and working conditions, but the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS