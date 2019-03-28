Jackson Hewitt Can't Write Off No-Poach Suit, Court Told

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Jackson Hewitt must face a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court over since-rescinded no-poach language in its franchise agreements, according to former workers, who say the company directly competes with its individual franchisees and thus can't claim a united front within the chain incapable of "conspiracy." The franchisees that operate roughly 3,800 independent locations throughout the U.S. are treated as wholly separate from the corporate parent, the former employees said Monday. That means, according to the opposition brief, that Jackson Hewitt Inc. and its subsidiary Tax Services of America Inc. cannot duck their antitrust conspiracy claims simply by pointing to court...

