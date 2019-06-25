Employers Debating Arbitration Pacts, Jackson Lewis Says

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Employers have become warier about imposing and enforcing workplace arbitration agreements with class action waivers as plaintiffs attorneys devise new strategies to limit those pacts' legal value, according to a new Jackson Lewis PC report. The employment giant said "a growing number of employers have begun to reconsider their arbitration programs" on Monday in the Spring 2019 edition of its Class Action Trends Report, a quarterly summary of the firm's observations in group employment-based litigation. Eric Magnus, who co-leads Jackson Lewis' class actions and complex litigation practice group, said arbitration agreements provide employers "the enormous advantage of the class action waiver,"...

