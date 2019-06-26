Ex-UBS Worker Convicted Of Another Insider Dealing Charge

Law360, London (June 26, 2019, 11:58 AM BST) -- A London jury found a former UBS compliance officer and her day-trader friend guilty of an additional insider dealing charge Wednesday in the Financial Conduct Authority's trial of the pair. The jury at Southwark Crown Court has found former UBS employee Fabiana Abdel-Malek and her day-trader friend guilty of an additional insider dealing charge. (AP) The jury of eight men and four women at Southwark Crown Court found the two guilty on a fourth pair of charges by a majority verdict of 10-2 on Wednesday, a day after likewise convicting the pair of the first three insider dealing charges by a majority. The latest...

