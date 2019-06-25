FCC Subsidy Cap Would Promote Equality, O'Rielly Says

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Imposing an overall budget cap on Federal Communications Commission subsidy programs would promote equality among fee-payers and ensure spending increases are made thoughtfully, FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly said Tuesday during a speech in Washington, D.C. O’Rielly, a Republican, told an audience at the Hudson Institute that the regulatory fees collected by the FCC from providers are passed onto customers equally, regardless of what percentage of their income those fees represent. When spending increases in certain parts of the Universal Service Fund program inflate those fees, there is currently no mechanism to reflect those changes in the program as a whole, he...

