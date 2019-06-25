Insurer Escapes $870K Med Mal Judgment On Appeal

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- An insurance company is not responsible for paying $870,000 to a widow who won a jury verdict in a wrongful death suit against a doctor because the carrier had previously rescinded the physician's coverage, a Missouri appeals court ruled Tuesday. Judge Roy L. Richter wrote an opinion for the panel reversing a trial court’s decision and remanding the case with instructions that the court enter a directed verdict for Keystone Mutual, a medical malpractice insurer. The panel said Dr. Wallace Berkowitz’s policy with Keystone was void, so the coverage issue should have never gone before a jury. The plaintiff in the...

