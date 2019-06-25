Arlington Capital Taps Kirkland For $1.7B PE Fund

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C.-based middle market private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners, working with Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Tuesday it has closed its fifth fund after securing $1.7 billion from limited partners. The fund, called Arlington Capital Partners V LP, was oversubscribed and wrapped up fundraising only three months after being launched, according to a statement. The investor base includes public and corporate pension funds, insurance companies and foundations, among others. Arlington focuses on high-growth, government-regulated sectors, including aerospace and defense, government services and technology, health care and business services, and software, according to a Tuesday release announcing the closing of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS