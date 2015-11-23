Citizens Bank Can't Break Up Loan Officers' FLSA Collective

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge again rejected a bid to decertify a Fair Labor Standards Act collective of mortgage loan officers alleging that Citizens Bank required them to work off the clock, finding Tuesday that the legal landscape hadn’t changed since his previous denial. U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab said in his order that RBS Citizens Bank NA didn’t satisfy any of the criteria that would justify revisiting his August 2017 ruling turning down the bank’s decertification motion. The bank had renewed its decertification bid in March, arguing that the Third Circuit’s precedential decision to undo a class in the case meant...

