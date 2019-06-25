Nintendo Warning Over 'Mario Royale' Spawns 'DMCA Royale'

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A YouTube personality has swapped out Mario and other elements from his unauthorized Super Mario Bros. spinoff after Nintendo sent him a Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown, rebooting the game as "DMCA Royale" starring "Infringio." The YouTuber, who goes by the handle InfernoPlus, announced changes to his game, originally dubbed "Mario Royale," in a comment posted on Saturday on the video in which he had introduced his creation. "Game got DMCA'd. We are currently swapping new assets in," the comment said. "Game is playable but it's ugly right now. Sorry!" The game, initially released on June 15, is now called "DMCA...

