6th Circ. Says IHOP Can't Trash Ex-Worker's Indemnity Claims

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has ruled that International House of Pancakes must face a former employee's claims that the eatery is responsible for her legal bills stemming from an FBI investigation into a franchisee, saying a jury should decide whether indemnity is required. In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel revived Autumn Lee Tangas' litigation seeking coverage for the attorney fees she incurred during the federal investigation into a franchise owner she oversaw and the indictment that followed. The panel held that the lower court misinterpreted Tangas' employment agreements with International House of Pancakes LLC and parent company DineEquity Inc. under Delaware...

