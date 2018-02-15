Ex-Oracle Engineer's Benefits Claim Revived By 7th Circ.

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- An Oracle USA Inc. benefits plan administrator blew its deadline to deny a former employee’s long-term benefits claim, and the company should not have received deference from the trial court, the Seventh Circuit said Tuesday. A unanimous three-judge panel said an Indiana federal court should have given Donald Fessenden’s lawsuit fresh eyes instead of deferring to Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co.’s denial of his claim. It revived Fessenden's suit seeking long-term benefits over fatigue and headaches stemming from his days at the computer technology company. Fessenden filed suit after Reliance missed its 45-day deadline extension to respond to his request that...

