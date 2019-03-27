TGI Fridays Seeks To Crush Suit Over 'Potato Skins' Snacks

Law360, New York (June 25, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- TGI Friday’s Inc. told a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday that it will seek to junk a lawsuit claiming it misled customers by selling “potato skin” chips that allegedly contained no potato skins, as the aggrieved snacker signaled openness to a settlement. In filings, TGIF attacked Solange Troncoso’s fraud lawsuit, saying that it did not do enough to show that “Sour Cream & Onion Potato Skins” chips do not, in fact, contain spud skins and that no reasonable customer would be misled by the snack labeling. The bag of chips at the center of the proposed class action, as seen in...

