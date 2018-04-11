4th Circ. Agrees To Send Census Question Ruling Back Down

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge who wants to reconsider whether the Trump administration was animated by racial discrimination when it moved to inquire about citizenship on the 2020 census can have the case sent back down to him, a split Fourth Circuit ruled Tuesday. The limited remand came in the form of a single-page order agreeing to send the case back down to U.S. District Judge George Hazel, with the lone dissenter choosing not to put his reasoning on the record. U.S. Circuit Judge James A. Wynn Jr. did, however, choose to take time to put his thoughts to paper, offering a...

