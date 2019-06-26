Enviros Fight Pa. County's Bid For Renovation Delay Costs

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A pair of Pennsylvania environmental groups said a county health department cannot force them to cover the costs of anticipated overspending for an office renovation project, which was delayed by a lawsuit they filed over its use of funds meant for pollution reduction projects. The Philadelphia-based Clean Air Council and Pittsburgh-based Group Against Smog and Pollution urged the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas on Monday to dismiss the county’s bid to have the costs covered, saying the Allegheny County Health Department has not provided sufficient evidence to show that the “cost of the project will significantly exceed the amount initially...

