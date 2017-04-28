Mutual Fund Provided Ample Risk Disclosures, Judge Says

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a proposed class action alleging a mutual fund falsely advertised itself as a stable investment, finding the fund had adequately warned investors of potential risks. U.S. District Judge Arthur Spatt said the leadership behind Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy Fund provided disclosures about the chances people took when investing in the fund. Judge Spatt's ruling tossed allegations that Catalyst had downplayed risky — and ultimately detrimental — bets, including a wager that the S&P 500 wouldn't increase much in value in early 2017. "The dismissal with prejudice demonstrates that these claims lacked any merit from the start,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS