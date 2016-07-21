Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Esformes Pushes To Overturn Forfeiture Verdict

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Nursing home mogul and convicted fraudster Philip Esformes said Tuesday that a Florida federal court should overturn a verdict ordering him to forfeit his interests in operating companies for seven Miami-area facilities after his conviction for money laundering, arguing the law does not allow for that result.

Replying to the government's opposition, Esformes, 50, argued that prosecutors misstated the applicable law, saying that the forfeiture of any property that is considered a defendant's "interests" is restricted to racketeering offenders and drug kingpins.

"This is not an accident, but rather reflects a structural and continuing judgment of Congress, since it first introduced...

Florida Southern

July 21, 2016

