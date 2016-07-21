Esformes Pushes To Overturn Forfeiture Verdict

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Nursing home mogul and convicted fraudster Philip Esformes said Tuesday that a Florida federal court should overturn a verdict ordering him to forfeit his interests in operating companies for seven Miami-area facilities after his conviction for money laundering, arguing the law does not allow for that result. Replying to the government's opposition, Esformes, 50, argued that prosecutors misstated the applicable law, saying that the forfeiture of any property that is considered a defendant's "interests" is restricted to racketeering offenders and drug kingpins. "This is not an accident, but rather reflects a structural and continuing judgment of Congress, since it first introduced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS