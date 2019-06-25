Relativity Media Trustee Wants To Subpoena Ex-CEO, 3 Others

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Relativity Media LLC's liquidating trustee has asked a New York bankruptcy court for permission to subpoena the defunct movie studio's former top brass, saying he believes they may have misused "corporate assets for personal benefit" and committed other wrongdoings. David Mack, a professional with turnaround consultancy Drivetrain LLC and the liquidating trustee of Relativity, said Tuesday that he's been conducting a "preliminary investigation" into possible causes of action the trust may have against former directors and officers since the trust was set up in January. "This preliminary investigation has lead the trustee to suspect that persons in control of the debtors,...

