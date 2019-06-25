LA Challenges FAA Flight Path Changes At 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles city attorney announced Tuesday that he's challenging the Federal Aviation Administration's recent flight path changes surrounding Los Angeles International Airport, telling the Ninth Circuit that they were made without proper environmental study or public comment. In a petition entered Monday, City Attorney Mike Feuer asked the Ninth Circuit to review several final orders published by the FAA in May 2018 that altered aircraft approach paths to Los Angeles International Airport. Feuer said in an announcement that the new approaches consolidate routes over a few neighborhoods in the center of the city, causing "significant noise" and other environmental impacts. The changes,...

