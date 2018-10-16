Roku Can't Take Patent Suit From New West Texas Judge

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge who’s welcomed new patent litigation to his district ruled that Roku Inc. will have to fight an infringement suit over its media players and streaming sticks in his court, finding the company hadn’t shown that California would be more convenient. U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, seated in Waco, Texas, said that MV3 Partners LLC had told the court it planned to seek testimony from Roku’s Austin-based TV engineers, a point his Tuesday order said outweighed the fact that Roku developed the accused technology in the Northern District of California, where the company is headquartered. Judge Albright...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS