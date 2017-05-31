Generator Maker Says Junk-Fax TCPA Suit Out Of Place

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A maker of backup generators urged a federal judge on Tuesday to toss a lawsuit accusing it of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act with junk faxes, saying the Illinois court has no jurisdiction over a Wisconsin company for the alleged injuries of California hardware sellers. Generac Power Systems Inc. isn't incorporated or headquartered in Illinois, and plaintiffs Craftwood II Inc. and Craftwood III Inc. haven't suffered injury in Illinois, Generac said, seeking dismissal of a proposed class action alleging it and a Chicago-area marketing firm sent them unwanted fax advertisements. "The court should dismiss this case as against Generac for...

