Beverly Hills Atty Cops To Peddling Pills On Craigslist

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A Beverly Hills, California, attorney on Monday pled guilty to a narcotics distribution charge brought by federal prosecutors who claim she sold more than 1,000 oxycodone pills on Craigslist, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jackie Ferrari, 36, pled guilty to one count of distributing a controlled substance in a plea agreement in California federal court, the DOJ said in a statement Monday. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officers caught her selling 50 oxycodone pills for $1,200 to an informant last year, according to court filings. She was indicted in January. "In her plea agreement, Ferrari admitted informing customers that they...

