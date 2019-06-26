2 Firms Steer TDR Capital's $2.4B Deal For Used Car Seller

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Aftermarket vehicle sales and service platform BCA Marketplace on Wednesday accepted a £1.9 billion ($2.4 billion) takeover offer from London-based private equity firm TDR Capital, striking a deal steered by Linklaters and Bryan Cave on the buy and sell side, respectively. BCA and TDR in a joint statement said their boards of directors agreed to an offer of 243 pence for each BCA share, representing a 25% premium to BCA's closing share price Wednesday, June 19, the day before BCA first disclosed the take-private bid. The terms of the deal are unchanged from those revealed by the auctioneer last week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS