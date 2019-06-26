Broadcom Faces EU Antitrust Probe Over Chip Sales Terms

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:17 AM EDT) -- The European Commission launched an investigation Wednesday into the terms Broadcom imposes on customers buying chips for modems and television set-top boxes, ordering the technology giant to stop using exclusivity rebates and other restrictive sales practices during the probe. The European Union's antitrust watchdog took issue with a range of sales practices Broadcom has allegedly used, including offering rebates to customers who agree to buy all their chips from the company, pursuing "abusive IP-related strategies" and intentionally making it harder to use its chips with rival products. The watchdog also issued a formal complaint known as a statement of objections to...

