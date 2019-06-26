Nobody's Perfect, Autonomy Founder Testifies At $5B HP Trial

Law360, London (June 26, 2019, 7:38 PM BST) -- Mike Lynch, the founder of software business Autonomy, testified that the company may have entered a handful of improper transactions before Hewlett Packard's disastrous acquisition of his firm in 2011 as he opened his defense against $5 billion fraud allegations at a London court on Wednesday. Autonomy founder Mike Lynch, shown in March, testified Wednesday in the London civil trial over HP’s ill-fated acquisition of his company. (Getty) On his first day of testimony in the civil trial, Lynch said he had learned of "some examples where someone behaved improperly" but that it was inconceivable that he could have known of...

