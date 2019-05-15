$7B Pipeline In Peril Under 4th Circ. Trail Ruling, Justices Told

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Developers of a $7 billion pipeline told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday it should review a Fourth Circuit decision that "effectively erected a 2,200-mile barrier" along the Appalachian Trail by declaring the U.S. Forest Service lacked the authority to grant permission for the pipeline to cross the path. Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC and the U.S. Forest Service said in separate filings that the Fourth Circuit ruling improperly transformed the trail into part of the National Park System. Under the Fourth Circuit's problematic decision, the Mineral Leasing Act — which allows federal agencies to give pipeline developers permission to cross federal lands —...

