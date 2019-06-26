Indian Steel Producer Fights Another Set Of US Tariffs

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- An Indian steel company has again sued the federal government in the U.S. Court of International Trade, challenging a 71.09% anti-dumping duty on its corrosion-resistant steel shipments, just months after suing over a 588.43% countervailing duty on the same products. In Tuesday's complaint, Uttam Galva Steels Ltd. said the U.S. Department of Commerce's initial investigation into whether imported steel products were being sold below market value showed a 3.05% anti-dumping rate was appropriate, and that on remand that was actually lowered to 0%. However, the company became too stripped of administrative resources to continue participating in the review, which led to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS