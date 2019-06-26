EPA's Air Office Head Steps Down Amid Investigations

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is losing its top air quality regulator, Bill Wehrum, who helped author rollbacks of Obama-era climate regulations as head of the EPA's air office but also faced ethics probes stemming from his ties to former firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Wednesday that Wehrum, who has served as assistant administrator in charge of the EPA's Office of Air and Radiation since November 2017, will step down at the end of June. Wheeler indicated that Wehrum's departure had been in the works for a while. “While I have known of Bill’s desire to...

