Lawmakers Urged To Spurn 'Sideshow Issues' In Privacy Law

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers should avoid being distracted by “sideshow issues” as they hammer out what a nationwide data privacy framework will look like, including whether consumers should be paid a dividend for their data use, privacy advocate Michelle Richardson said during a Washington, D.C., panel event on Wednesday. Richardson, director of the Privacy & Data Project at the Center for Democracy and Technology, said attempting to put price tags on the value that big-tech companies derive from user data and trying to extract “transparency” from companies in their data-use practices will only detract from the formulation of baseline privacy rules. “The most important...

