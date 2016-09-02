Seizure Order Allowed Prearbitration, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has ruled that Louisiana state law allows parties to seize assets while pursuing arbitration for monetary damages, a decision that follows an opinion issued last month by Louisiana's highest court resolving a contentious question on prearbitration attachments. The circuit court concluded in a published opinion Tuesday that South Korean trading giant Daewoo International Corp., now know as POSCO International, had been entitled to seize the proceeds of an iron shipment that had subsequently been sold to a third party, as it looked to arbitrate a $15.5 million dispute with an English shipper over a broken iron purchasing contract....

