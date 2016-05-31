Ill. City Ends Pipeline Pollution Suit Against Utilities

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- An Illinois city has ended its lawsuit accusing two utilities of polluting the Chicago suburb with abandoned leaky gas pipelines after a judge said the case was unlikely to succeed, according to a court filing made public Tuesday. The city of Evanston resolved its lawsuit against Northern Illinois Gas Co., which operates as Nicor, and Commonwealth Edison Co., with the parties agreeing to dismiss the case with prejudice and each side bearing its own court costs and fees, according to a minute entry in the case docket. The development came after the parties participated in a Friday settlement conference, according to...

