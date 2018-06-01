Title VII Protects Us, LGBTQ Workers Tell Supreme Court

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The gay and transgender workers behind a trio of U.S. Supreme Court cases asking whether federal law shields LGBTQ workers from job discrimination filed their opening briefs Wednesday, arguing that Title VII’s ban on gender-based bias covers them. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed in April to wade into the debate over whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. (Photo: John Hoover) The combined appeals raise two questions that have split the federal judiciary: Whether bias based on a worker’s sexual orientation violates Title VII’s ban on discrimination “because of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS