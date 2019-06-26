Wiley Rein Nabs Former Federal Prosecutor

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Beltway firm Wiley Rein LLP has scooped up a former federal prosecutor to join its Telecom, Media & Technology practice as partner focusing on financial services enforcement and financial technology, the firm announced Wednesday. Antonio J. Reynolds, who started in his new role Monday, will lend his consumer financial services expertise to a wide range of issues, including blockchain technology, privacy and cybersecurity, fintech lending, and government investigations, according to the statement. Reynolds is particularly interested in the intersection of fintech innovation and business practices, he told Law360 on Wednesday. Wiley Rein's strong tech-focused telecom practice, which was named one of...

