LabMD Names Reed Smith In $150M Suit Over Tiversa Row

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- LabMD Inc. launched a suit Wednesday seeking more than $150 million from Reed Smith LLP and others, saying the law firm helped cybersecurity company Tiversa Holding Corp. carry out an illegal scheme that led to a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that put LabMD out of business. LabMD's suit, filed in Virginia federal court, brings claims of malicious prosecution, business conspiracy, and aiding and abetting against Tiversa, the company's former head, his financial adviser, and a purported shell corporation controlled by the two, as well as Reed Smith and an attorney who formerly worked at the firm. "This is a case about...

