ACLU Says Migrant Released On Bond Was Illegally Detained

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Mexican man released from immigration detention on bond claimed he was wrongfully detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials who allegedly singled him out at a Greyhound station because he looked Latino, according to a complaint filed in Washington federal court on Tuesday. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, filing suit on behalf of Andres Sosa Segura, argued that CBP officials lacked reasonable suspicion — let alone probable cause — to believe that he had violated any law when they apprehended him and sent him to a federal detention facility before releasing him several...

