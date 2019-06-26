Acting CBP Head Resigns Amid Migrant Kids Controversy

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection head John Sanders has resigned as the agency comes under scrutiny for keeping migrant children in squalid conditions in Texas, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday. Sanders will step down July 5. The White House has yet to formally name his successor, but President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to tap acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Mark Morgan to replace him. Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he did not ask Sanders to resign, but he said he knew a change of leadership at the agency was imminent. A representative for U.S....

