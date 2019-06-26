Macy's Accused Of Firing Minorities For Criminal Records

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Macy’s Inc. routinely terminates recently hired minority employees with criminal convictions without regard to the severity of the alleged crimes based on undisclosed background checks from credit reporting agencies, according to a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court. The proposed class action was filed Wednesday by The Fortune Society, which helps individuals with criminal records find jobs, and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. It claims that the retail giant's screening policies have been used to deny employment to countless people like Jenetta Rolfer for having a criminal record without taking into account the nature of the offense. Rolfer, who’s black,...

