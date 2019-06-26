Macy's Background Checks Unfairly Hit Minorities, Suit Says

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Macy’s policy of firing recent hires over criminal convictions that come up in undisclosed background checks has an unlawfully disproportionate impact on minority workers, according to a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court. The retail giant's screening policies have been used to deny jobs to countless black and Latino employees who are more likely to have criminal histories than their white counterparts due to discriminatory policies in the criminal justice system, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday by The Fortune Society and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. In addition to violating Title VII of the Civil...

