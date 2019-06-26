Fla. High Court Asked To Clarify Insurer-Expert Discovery

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Florida's Fourth District on Wednesday asked the Florida Supreme Court whether a 2017 ruling shielding financial relationships between a plaintiff's law firm and treating physicians should extend to arrangements between a defendant's non-party insurer and its expert witnesses. The Fourth District joins the Fifth District in seeking guidance from the high court on whether to extend its ruling in Worley v. Central Florida Young Men's Christian Association to the defense side, pointing to uneven treatment of plaintiffs and defendants in personal injury litigation. "We agree that the discovery laws in this context have resulted in disparate and possibly unfair treatment of...

