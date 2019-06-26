PE-Backed Cambium Pulls In $70M From Below-Range IPO

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Wireless broadband infrastructure business Cambium Networks Corp. made its market debut Wednesday with a $69.6 million initial public offering, pricing shares below its expected range. Private equity-backed Cambium offered 5.8 million shares at $12 apiece, just a shade under the $13 to $15 per share range previously set by the company. Underwriters for Cambium have the option to purchase 870,000 additional shares, meaning the company could raise as much as $80 million from its IPO. Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, Cambium markets itself as a provider of wireless connectivity solutions and services, catering to medium-sized internet service providers, state and local...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS