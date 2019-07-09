12 Attorneys On How Diversity Gives Them The Edge

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Leaders in the legal industry will often say that attorneys with diverse backgrounds are an asset to their legal teams. We wanted to know how those advantages play out in practice, so we asked attorneys of color, members of the LGBTQ community and attorneys with disabilities to tell us in their own words how their backgrounds proved beneficial to their work. Over 100 attorneys responded, from firms of all sizes to corporations, nonprofit organizations and the highest levels of government. Several wrote about how being labeled “different” has honed their ability to find common ground and connect with a broad swath...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS