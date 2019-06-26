Fla. Homeowner Can’t Get Atty Fees For Beating Foreclosure

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that a homeowner who succeeded in convincing a trial court that a bank did not have standing to file a foreclosure suit against him “cannot have it both ways” by now requesting attorney fees under a provision in the mortgage contract. Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed a trial court decision awarding borrower Farshadi Faramarz $104,700 in attorney fees and costs after he successfully got the foreclosure suit filed by Nationstar Mortgage LLC and U.S. Bank NA dismissed. “Because Faramarz successfully argued that Nationstar failed to establish its right to enforce the note and...

